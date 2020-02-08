WARRENSBURG — Roy W. Vanwinkle, 65, Warrensburg, was initially reported to have sustained serious injuries from a wreck at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, on southbound Business Highway 13 at Cooper Boulevard but was pronounced dead Friday, Feb. 7, at Centerpoint Medical Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2020 Chevrolet, driven by Charles B. Strange, 56, Holden, turned left into the path of a southbound 1996 GMC, driven by Vanwinkle.
The MSHP report states the vehicles collided in the southbound lane and both vehicles came to a rest blocking Business Highway 13 and Cooper Boulevard.
The patrol reports Strange wore a safety device while Vanwinkle did not.
Vanwinkle was reported to have received serious injuries and was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center.
The MSHP later updated its report to state the wreck was considered a fatal wreck as Vanwinkle was pronounced dead at Centerpoint Medical Center.
