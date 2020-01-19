HOLDEN — A subject is in custody after a fatal shooting in Holden.
The Holden Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, to the 700 block of South Market Street in Holden to the report of a shooting.
A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that upon arrival, officers and deputies located the deceased victim inside the residence and the suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.
During the investigation, a subject was located and taken into custody and is currently on a 24-hour investigative hold.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office and formal charges are being sought.
The Sheriff's Office states that once a warrant is issued, further information will be made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.