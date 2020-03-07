WARRENSBURG — Joseph B. Campbell, 29, Warrensburg, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday morning, March 7, in Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg Police Department was called just before 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of South College to investigate a possible shooting.
A report from WPD states when officers arrived, they discovered Cambell was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
WPD states that a short time later the suspect in the shooting turned himself in to officers.
WPD states the suspect is a male in his 30’s.
This story has been updated to identify the person killed in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
