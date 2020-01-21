WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in place from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
NWS information states mixed precipitation is expected with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Portions of central, north-central and west-central Missouri are expected to be impacted.
NWS information states snow will move east over the entire area Wednesday morning, with a switch to a rain/snow mix then rain in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, for all but northern Missouri.
This rain, with some snow mixed in across areas north of the River, will likely last through late Thursday morning, Jan. 23, before turning to all rain until sunset Thursday afternoon as surface temperatures climb above freezing for a while.
However, after sunset Thursday, the NWS states all precipitation will quickly turn back to snow, persisting on and off through Friday.
The NWS states the hazardous conditions on Wednesday could impact the morning commute.
