WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Johnson County that will last from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, to midnight Thursday, Feb. 13.
The NWS expects total snow accumulations of one to three inches.
The NWS states portions of east-central Kansas and central and west-central Missouri will be affected.
The NWS states to plan on slippery road conditions and that the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The NWS advises slowing down and using caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 511 in Kansas or visiting traveler.modot.org in Missouri.
