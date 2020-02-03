WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Johnson County that will last from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, to midnight Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The NWS states mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
The NWS states portions of east-central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west-central Missouri will be affected.
The NWS states to plan on slippery road conditions and that the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The NWS advises travelers to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions if traveling Tuesday or Wednesday.
The NWS also advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.
