WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Johnson County that will last until noon on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29.
The NWS states portions of east-central and northeast Kansas and central and west-central Missouri will be affected.
Snow accumulations of one to two inches are expected.
The NWS states to plan on slippery road conditions that will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
The NWS also advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or viewing the MODOT Traveler Map.
