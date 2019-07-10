New Visitor Center location now open

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has moved its Visitor Center to a new location at 407A E. Russell, Suite 2.
The move became effective July 1.
A ribbon-cutting and open house for the Visitor Center will be announced at a later date.
Marcy Bryant, Warrensburg tourism director, said the new Visitor Center location offers more space, closer proximity to Warrensburg hotels and easier access for visitors.
The previous Visitor Center location was in the Municipal Center, 200 S. Holden St., since 2015.
Bryant said that due to the shared space, the previous location was closed on Tuesdays when Municipal Court is in session. The new location is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We were fortunate to be able to be located near city hall as we grew,” Bryant said. “City officials and personnel were more than generous with time and expertise in helping us get started, but we found we had outgrown the space they provided for us.”
Bryant said the new Visitor Center will provide more office space, work space and storage space for the various services provided by the Visitor Center including displaying pieces of local history alongside brochures and maps available to visitors and locals.
The Visitor Center provides information about local restaurants, businesses and attractions as well as information about other cities in Missouri.
“That’s Missouri tourism,” Bryant said, explaining that other cities have information about Warrensburg.
Bryant said the new location is more accessible for hotel guests who would like more information about Warrensburg and what it has to offer visitors during their stay.
“We’re also more accessible from U.S. Highway 50," she said. “We’ve established some great relationships with downtown businesses, as well as the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, Inc. We serve the entire community of Warrensburg, as well as Johnson County, and as Warrensburg continues to grow, we feel we are well-placed to facilitate that growth by helping visitors learn more about our community.”
The WCVB, a department of the city of Warrensburg, is funded by the Warrensburg city Lodging Tax and grants from the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Voters approved an increase in the Lodging Tax during the April 2 election. Bryant said the impact of the rate increase will be difficult to determine until further in the year, but one of the goals in increasing the tax rate was to move the Visitor Center into its own space and to provide funding for marketing.
Visitor Center staff members include Bryant, who was named director in 2017, and Mike Greife, who joined the staff as part-time communications coordinator in April 2019.
Members of the WCVB Board of Directors are Kirsti Brunsvold, Chelsea Cantrell, Tom Koenigsfeld, Sandra Irle, Ginny McTighe, Diane Whitworth, Mason Wirsig and ex-officio members Harold Stewart, Bryan Jacobs and Danielle Fesler.
