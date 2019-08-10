KINGSVILLE — New faces replaced familiar friends at the 2019 Festival of Butterflies at Powell Gardens.
The festival was unable to have the atlas moth at its 2019 event but did play host to eight new tropical butterflies.
Horticulturist Brent Tucker said Powell Gardens expanded the number of permits it has for the tropical butterflies.
The new tropical butterflies weren't the only new additions to the 2019 festival.
This was the first festival in which the newly remodeled native butterfly exhibit/habitat was complete.
The new shade cloth represented the final touch needed to complete the project.
It arrived about a month ago.
Unlike the tropical butterfly exhibit which is in place for the festival, the new native butterfly exhibit is more permanent.
This tent used to be a pop-up tent that was put in place for the festival and potted plants were brought in to play host to the butterflies.
Horticulturalist of the Childrens Garden Eric Perrette said people had to water the plants three times a day.
Perrette took over the exhibit three years ago and hosted one festival with the pop-up tent.
However, he said he wanted something more permanent.
"They said yes, who is going to take care of it, and I said me," Perrette said.
He then selected perennial plants for outside the tent and annuals for inside the tent.
Perrette said he choose the annuals for inside the tent because in order for butterflies to survive in a tent, they need more nectar and annuals produce more nectar.
"Perennials will bloom and be gone and we need this to stay pretty all the time, so it is full of good nectar sources," he said.
The tent plays host to lantana plants, zinnias, marigolds and tropical milkweeds, which is nectar and host plant of the monarch caterpillar.
The middle of the tent is where all the milkweed is located along with a hop tree, which is the host for the tiger and giant swallowtails.
Perrette said he always picks host plants that will host two butterflies or more.
"That way there are less plants," he said. "So I pick things that will overlap."
He focuses on about eight butterflies.
"The new thing is that everything is in the ground and it is a permanent structure and is here all year," Perrette said. "It is not just here for the festival. It is not just torn down after this weekend (the final weekend of the 2019 festival)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.