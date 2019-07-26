WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Parks & Rec will host its annual Dive-In Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
Guests are invited to bring friends and family, grab a chair, kick back, relax and enjoy "The Little Mermaid."
The fee is $5 and Nassif Season Pass Holders get in free, starting with open swim at 7:30 p.m. followed by the movie at dark.
The concession stand will be open!
For more information, visit Warrensburg-mo.com.
