WARRENSBURG — The Nassif Aquatic Center is now open to the public.
It was originally announced in late May that the aquatic center would be closed for the summer.
Warrensburg Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday, July 8, that the Nassif Aquatic Center outdoor facility would be open to the public starting Friday, July 10.
Hours of operation are 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Day Passes are $5.25, with kids 3 and under free. 20-Punch Passes are $84. Twilight Swim Passes are $2.75 from 5 - 7 p.m. every day.
Face coverings are required when checking in and out of the facility, and on the pool deck, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Face coverings will not be required when patrons are in the pool.
Occupancy will be limited and all patrons will check out of the facility as they leave to help maintain an accurate count.
Each guest will be asked to update their contact information before they enter the facility.
Warrensburg Parks & Recreation recommends planning visits accordingly, as it may take longer than usual to enter the facility.
All patrons under the age of 10 will be required to be accompanied by someone who is 15 or older, for the duration of their visit.
COVID-19 updates, including the new Face Covering Policy, can be found online at warrensburg-mo.com.
