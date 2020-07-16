HARRISONVILLE — The University of Missouri Extension in Cass County will offer a one-time webinar “Parenting a New Way” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 via Zoom.
Adapted from the 30 plus years of research at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development, this webinar illustrates how to incorporate simple behaviors that will enhance the participant’s existing parenting approach.
After a general overview of the information, this webinar will feature breakout rooms where discussion can take place regarding specific age ranges 0 to 4, 5 to 10 and 11+.
Participants can choose at registration which group they would like to be placed in for the discussion.
This class also qualifies for clock hours for foster and kinship families.
There is a $10 fee for the class.
Organizations that would like to sponsor parents to attend can contact the facilitator, Kyleigh Sullivan, at (660) 619-1355.
Registration can be completed online at extension2.missouri.edu/events/parenting-a-different-way.
After registering, participants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
