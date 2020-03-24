Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the Patrol is immediately suspending all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations through April 6.
This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
The patrol states it is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing as more information becomes available.
This request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
