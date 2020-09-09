WARRENSBURG — Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Johnson County community showed their support for area businesses in the 2020 Best of the ‘Burg contest.
Annually, community members submit write-in ballots, available in the newspaper and online for multiple weeks, to vote for their favorite businesses. Community members voted on their favorite retailers, service providers, health care professionals, entertainment venues and everything in between.
This year, a total of 104,000 votes were cast in 115 categories in the span of four weeks. The amount of votes cast was 33,000 more than those cast last year. This feat is even more amazing considering the voting window was open for two weeks less this year than in 2019.
Every year, the Daily Star-Journal staff announce which businesses got the most votes, winning the title of Best of the ‘Burg in their category. Star businesses are businesses with the second and third most votes in that category.
As with most everything this year due to the pandemic, celebrating the Best of the ‘Burg contest looked a little different in 2020.
Though the Daily Star-Journal did not host a celebration event, winning businesses were able to pick up their awards from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the Jack Moore Community Room in the Warrensburg train depot, 100 S. Holden St.
Best of the ‘Burg winners are also announced in the special section inside this edition.
The results of this community-driven contest are a testament that “shop local” isn’t just a trendy catchphrase. It’s a way of life. The Best of the ’Burg seal also provides a guide to consumers, who know they can trust the endorsement of their friends and neighbors wherever they see it.
The recognition continues throughout the year as Best of the ’Burg certificates and banners are proudly displayed in offices, lobbies, restaurants and shops. When you see you one, please join us at the DSJ in congratulating the winner for making the area a wonderful place to live, work and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.