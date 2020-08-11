Monday afternoon storm causes power outages, property damage, injuries to Johnson County resident

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County was hit by a thunderstorm with 70 mph winds and penny-sized hail Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, resulting in downed power lines, property damage and minor injuries to a Johnson County resident.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency stated in a release that impacted areas of Johnson County received approximately two inches of rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightening strikes and wind gusts over 70 mph that resulted in downed power lines and multiple reports of damage and power outages throughout Johnson County.
JCEMA Director Troy Armstrong warned Johnson County residents to watch for downed power lines that may be obscured from view by fallen trees and debris.
"Just because the storm is over, that does not mean the danger is over," Armstrong said.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at for 2:39 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Monday.
NWS stated at 2:39 p.m. that severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Odessa to 11 miles southwest of Mayview to 9 miles northeast of Holden to 6 miles west of Warrensburg to 7 miles north of Chilhowee, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Johnson County Central Dispatch fielded multiple calls of lines down and other storm related incidents.
Roadways such as Highway 23 in Johnson County between N.E. 950th Road and N.E. 1125th Road were closed due to high water.
Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 Chief Larry Jennings said no actual water rescues were conducted, but JCFPD did respond to a report of an SUV off the road filling with water at 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of N.E. 50 Highway.
Jennings said the occupant had exited the vehicle and no rescue was required.
Following the storms passing through the county, JCEMA dispatched three crews to conduct damage assessment and debris management as needed.
Crews assisted with moving debris from multiple roadways throughout various areas of the county.
While conducting damage assessment south of Warrensburg, one of JCEMA's crews located an elderly male subject lying face down in a gravel parking lot, JCEMA stated in the release. Upon contact with the subject, crews determined the male had lost his balance in the gravel lot following the storm, fallen and was unable to get up.
The release states EMA Volunteer Shari Sims-Bickerton began rendering first aid and an ambulance from the Johnson County Ambulance District was requested to respond to check the subject. The male subject did not have a medical alert drive or phone with him and had no means of calling for help.
Armstrong said the subject received minor injuries and refused transport to a hospital.
