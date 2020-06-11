WARRENSBURG — Thus far, two local demonstrations, joining protests across the country, have taken place in Warrensburg following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, while he was in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kylie Peacock organized the first protest where people gathered May 31 at the corner of Pine and Holden streets.
“It was just me, by myself, that organized the first one and then people reached out to me after that … and then we met over coffee on Friday, June 5, and then we created the group Johnson Countians for Justice,” Peacock said.
Peacock along with Benedetta Culver and Steve Ciafullo, also known as Dr. Love, organized a second demonstration for Monday, June 8.
Johnson Countians for Justice stated this was a peaceful protest and that violence, vandalism and hatred would not be tolerated.
Protesters marched from the Johnson County Courthouse to the quad at the University of Central Missouri.
Protesters held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and chanted “no justice, no peace,” as well as names such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky.
Erica Collins was asked to speak at the flagpole on the UCM campus.
“The love that I have for every individual, whether they look like me or act like me or talk like me, is greater than any hate that has been blanketed over me,” Collins said.
Ciafullo spoke after Collins.
“I took an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States and to defend it against enemies both foreign and domestic,” Ciafullo, a Vietnam veteran who served as a security police officer, said at the flagpole. “It saddens me tonight that the threat to our constitution emanates not from outside our borders, but from within, from the corners of the White House and from the halls of the Department of Justice. … When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty. ... This is not a moment. This is a movement.”
Ciafullo’s full speech can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=PbxCyKASwWg.
Protests in larger cities across the country have chanted “defund the police,” seeking spending cuts to police departments.
Local demonstrations have not sought spending cuts to any local law enforcement agencies.
“We have the full support of the police department,” Peacock said. “They’ve been super helpful. We haven’t asked for defunding or anything of them. We don’t have a problem with the Warrensburg Police Department, specifically, just the national and systemic police brutality.”
The WPD was present at both demonstrations and blocked traffic for the march June 8.
Both Peacock and Ciafullo commended the WPD for its response to the demonstrations.
“We know systems are only changed from the inside and we feel the impact on the outside,” Collins said.
Johnson Countians for Justice states it is aiming to begin an initiative called Social Justice Sunday by reaching out to faith leaders in the community.
Ciafullo has participated in other demonstrations in Warrensburg in the past.
“In 1992, when the Rodney King beating happened, we had in town here … we had the quiet day riots,” Ciafullo said. “We had a three-day police occupation. We had broken windows and so on. I became a go-between for the students and the administration at the time.”
Out of that experience, Ciafullo, a retired UCM professor of 32 years, developed a course called Valuing Differences: Discovering Common Ground and taught it until he retired three years ago.
“It’s not enough to protest,” Ciafullo said. “It’s not enough to march. People need to organize, they need to mobilize and they need to vote.”
Ciafullo said he has been involved in social justice issues on campus and in the community for about 40 years.
Ciafullo said the path of the march June 8 was symbolic.
“The symbolism is, we’re going from the place where justice should be delivered, the courthouse, to the flagpole, which under the (UCM) flagpole are inscribed the Bill of Rights,” Ciafullo said.
Information about the Johnson Countians for Justice and future demonstrations can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“Every single voice matters,” Peacock said. “One person can make a difference.”
