WARRENSBURG — The Missouri Veterans Commission has announced it will restrict access to its homes, including the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, as a result of the recent spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As announced on Saturday evening, March 7, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed there is a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
There was also a “presumptive positive” case announced in Johnson County, Kansas, on the same day.
As a result of the announcements, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced in an effort to protect its veterans, families and staff, the Missouri Veterans Commission will restrict access to its homes, including the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, to visitors, vendors and volunteers until further notice.
The MVC stated there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its homes.
"This is being done to ensure we attempt all efforts to prevent the virus from entering our home," a statement from the Missouri Veterans Commission states. "We will encourage communication with your loved one daily. Our staff will also assist those who want to “see” their loved ones using FaceTime or with other video methods. We also encourage families to communicate with the home’s staff to address any concerns promptly."
The home shift supervisor number is (660) 580-3015 and can be called 24 hours/day to check on your loved one.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg Administrator Eric Endsley at (573) 298-2336 and/or Homes Program Assistant Director Brad Haggard (573) 301-6533 and/or Homes Program Director Roystan Pais (573) 508-3538.
A press release from the MVC states the situation will be monitored daily and any changes will be communicated promptly to all concerned parties.
"We apologize for any inconvenience as we look to ensure the utmost protection of your loved ones," the press release states. "Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding."
The MVHW also announced the cancellation of its annual Runway Show.
The show was slated for Friday, Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.