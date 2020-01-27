WARRENSBURG — A Missouri Sunshine Law presentation Jan. 15 at the Warrensburg Community Center educated attendees and gave tips regarding Missouri's open meetings and records laws.
Missouri Attorney General's Office Director of Sunshine Law Compliance and Records Management Casey Lawrence gave the presentation.
Mayor of Warrensburg Casey Lund welcomed attendees to the seminar and introduced Lawrence.
Lawrence previously served as the Attorney General's Office Sunshine Law coordinator, Missouri Secretary of State's Office state records analyst and a legislative assistant in the Missouri House of Representatives.
For about four years, Lawrence handled all of the complaints the Attorney General's Office received from constituents about public governmental agencies.
Lawrence said when she would contact the governmental agencies regarding these complaints from constituents and tell them how they can fix it, the agency workers would often reply saying they had not known there was even a problem, let alone a solution.
"So we offer training like this to help inform people of issues before-hand," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said taking preemptive measures to ensure Sunshine Laws are being followed results in less court costs caused by violations as well as goodwill gained from the public when an organization is being transparent to its constituents.
Sunshine Laws only apply to public governmental bodies such as state agencies, counties, cities, police and fire departments and public utilities.
Lawrence said boards making decisions without notifying the public is the most common complaint she is currently receiving in regard to meetings.
If a vote is held and public businesses has been decided upon, a public meeting has been held.
Organizations must also provide 24-hour notices of open session meetings, exclusive of weekends and holidays.
The notice must include time, date, place, a tentative agenda and if the meeting will be conducted by telephone or other electronic means.
Lawrence said tentative agendas should be written as if it were for someone out of town and provide as much specific information as possible.
Lawrence also said rules regarding public comment are not decided upon by the Sunshine Law.
"Whatever your guidelines are for a public comment period, those are guidelines you have to follow and you have to enforce," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said that during public meetings, audio and video recordings must be allowed, but rules regarding recording must be created and made readily available.
While public governmental bodies must follow the open meeting laws at all times, organizations that are quasi-public governmental bodies are only required to keep open records, meetings and votes when it directly relates to how funds acquired from a public governmental body are spent.
Quasi-public governmental bodies are able to make decisions in closed sessions when discussing matters that do not pertain to how public money is spent.
There are 24 separate reasons outlined in the Sunshine Law that allow organizations to hold closed meetings.
A closed session requires the majority of the quorum to vote in favor of closing the meeting and a 24-hour notice to be posted.
When a requester asks why a meeting or vote was closed, the requester must be provided a reason for the closure by citing a specific provision of law.
Lawrence said discussions held in closed sessions must stay on topic to avoid discussing topics and making decisions for topics that should take place in an open session.
Closed sessions cannot be recorded without the expressed permission of the public governmental body.
Recording without permission in a closed session can result in a class C misdemeanor charge.
Lawrence also spoke about Sunshine Laws in regards to records.
A public record can be both written or electronically stored and includes any report, survey, memorandum or other document or study prepared for the public governmental body by a consultant or other professional service paid for in whole or in part by public funds.
Records can be submitted to a requester in any format, unless the requester specifies a format.
Lawrence said both the requester and governmental body should keep copies of their request forms.
"If you don't have a copy of your request forms, it will be very hard for us to start enforcement," Lawrence said. "We will still act on your complaint, inform the governmental body, but it is going to be more difficult for us. ... For both parties, if you could put things in writing, it's definitely more helpful."
When a request is made for open records, they must be provided within three business days of the day after the request was made.
If an organization needs more time to produce the requested documents, the requester must be contacted within the three-day window to explain the situation and give an estimated time frame for when the records can be provided.
Lawrence warned that when transferring public records to flash drives or DVDs for constituents, those in the organization should use their own empty ones and charge the requester as using outside thumb drives can spread malware.
There are also times when a constituent may request a record that was never created or was destroyed after a certain amount of time.
"If you do not have a document, you do not have to create one to fulfill a request," Lawrence said.
Lawrence also described how using a personal device for public business may cause issues.
"If you use a personal device to conduct public business, you have likely created public records on your personal device," Lawrence said. "If you are transmitting those public records to your custodian, you're going to find that people can search for them. The problem is if you are sending [records] using a personal address or personal device and conducting business that way, if there's ever a Sunshine Law request, somebody may need to get your device and download information."
Lawrence also described the importance of having the identity of an organization's custodian of records known by the entire staff so that they all know who to send open record requests to.
The identity and location of the custodian of records must also be made available to the public.
Similar to meetings, records can be closed as well.
The same 24 rules that justify closed meetings apply to closed records.
There are also federal laws regarding instances when records can be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.