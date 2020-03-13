JEFFERSON CITY — Out of caution, Missouri State Park and historic site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now, Friday, March 13, through April 30.
The Missouri State Parks states the team is closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effect in Missouri.
Missouri State Parks said that while safety, stewardship and service are all very important, safety is the top priority.
Missouri State Park visitor centers, campgrounds and lodging will remain open as the situation is monitored.
The Missouri State Parks encourages all Missourians and park visitors to review information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/ as it relates to the virus.
"Missouri State Parks is committed to the safety of park guests, volunteers and staff," a press release states.
If you have any questions regarding Missouri State Parks events or programs, contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
