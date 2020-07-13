JOHNSON COUNTY — A fire is thought to have been intentionally set at a century-old church north of Leeton, according to information from the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 responded to the report of a structure fire July 5 at the Harmony Baptist Church located at 805 S.E. 251 Road.
The fire was reported by a neighbor in the area. The Johnson County Fire Protection District was dispatched to respond to the fire.
While responding, personnel were notified of an alarm activation from inside of the church.
At 11:38 p.m., the first fire personnel arrived on scene and located extensive fire involvement from the more than 100-year-old structure.
Information from the JCFPD states personnel initiated an aggressive fire attack which resulted in the fire being under control at 1:36 a.m. July 6.
Due to the rural location and extensive fire involvement, more than 50,000 gallons of water was hauled to the scene to assist with the extinguishment.
Four JCFPD stations responded to the scene and the JCFPD was assisted by the Warrensburg Fire Department which responded with its ladder truck.
The Johnson County Ambulance District and Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary responded and assisted with rehabilitating firefighters throughout the incident.
The JCFPD states there were no firefighter or civilian injuries.
The preliminary origin and cause of the fire was investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal with assistance from the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit.
The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, intentionally ignited, initiating an arson investigation.
“This fire is devastating to members of our community,” JCFPD Fire Chief Larry Jennings said. “We need our community’s assistance in finding those responsible for this fire.”
The Missouri State Fire Marshal with assistance from the ATF is investigating the suspected arson.
The JCFPD requests that anyone with information contact the Fire Marshal at 1-800-39-ARSON (1-800-392-7766) or the ATF by texting “ATFKC” to 63975.
More information about the Johnson County Fire Protection District can be found online at jcfpd.net or on Facebook at facebook.com/johnsoncountyfpd.
