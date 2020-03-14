JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the fifth case in Missouri of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, March 14.
The case is in Greene County.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) stated the case is travel-related.
Springfield - Greene County Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the DHSS to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there are close contacts, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS has tested a total of 127 individuals for COVID-19 including the positive case announced on Saturday.
Two positive cases have been reported in St. Louis County, one in Henry County and one additional case in Greene County.
DHSS states that as of Saturday, the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. DHSS states results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, including results for Saturday's case.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus or call Missouri’s COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411 with questions.
