JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. hosted Main Street Capitol Day in Jefferson City on Monday, Jan. 27.
The annual event gathered communities from across the state to visit with legislators to celebrate the achievements of communities participating in the Missouri Main Street state-wide revitalization program.
Members of Main Street organizations throughout the state attended to share information and insight with the legislators about the impact Main Street has had on their communities.
MMSC has advanced economic and workforce development in both Main Street communities and the entire state of Missouri, providing services and training to more than 140 communities across the state.
MMSC is a non-profit designed to help communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization.
MMSC has empowered downtown revitalization in Missouri communities since 2006, resulting in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net new businesses and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main Street communities.
“Missouri Main Street communities have a lot to be proud of as they work to revitalize their downtowns," State Director Gayla Roten said. "Main Street Capitol Day is our opportunity to showcase our impact to the legislators, especially those whose districts are represented by our Main Street communities.”
MMSC offers education and mentoring in downtown revitalization strategies using the Main Street Four-Point Approach to revitalization as developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The approach is a comprehensive methodology addressing all components of revitalization including organization, design, economic vitality and promotions, all within the context of historic preservation.
