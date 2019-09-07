Missouri Department of Conservation begins search for governor's Christmas tree

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting its annual search for a large Christmas tree for use on the governor's mansion lawn in Jefferson City.
MDC is asking landowners, homeowners, businesses and communities that may have possible candidate trees to contact the department.
To qualify, the donated tree must be about 40 feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine that is fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment.
The right tree may be near the end of its life or may need to be removed for other reasons.
Once a tree is selected, MDC staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree to the governor's mansion at no cost to the owner.
The donor will receive a thank-you from the governor and an invitation to the lighting ceremony, which usually occurs the first week of December.
“Sometimes there are beautiful evergreens that need to be removed for home expansion, utility work or they’ve grown too large for the space,” MDC Forestry Field Program Supervisor Holly Dentner said. “Having your tree displayed at the governor's mansion is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”
