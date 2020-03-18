Kansas City – The Missouri Democratic Party State Committee met Sunday, March 15, and approved a slate of emergency measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Jean Peters Baker, Chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party released the following statement:
“The Missouri Democratic Party is committed to doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of Missourians. Today, the Missouri Democratic Party approved significant changes to our convention schedule which will allow us to conduct essential party business while lowering the risk of coronavirus transmission. The Missouri Democratic Party will immediately postpone all delegate selection proceedings by seven weeks, to begin on May 30th, and will reorganize our process to limit the number of meetings. These meetings are still planned to be in-person on May 30th, but we have passed provisions to allow for virtual meetings if we later need to offer that option. We have additionally provided provisions to allow for delegates to fill delegate spots if they are not in attendance, which will help remedy potential future low attendance and ensure we allow the process to be Democratic. The Missouri Democratic Party will continue to monitor the situation carefully and may make future changes in consultation with public health experts. This was not an easy decision to make, however we are currently in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in the past century and the MDP is committed to doing our part to keep our party members, candidates, elected officials, and the public at large safe during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.