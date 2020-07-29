JEFFERSON CITY — Candidates will be seeking their political party's nominations to state positions on the August Primary Election Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Candidate filing opened Feb. 25 and closed March 31.
Candidates who filed with the Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City before the deadline are:
Missouri Governor
Incumbent Mike Parson, Bolivar, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Raleigh Ritter, Seneca; James W. (Jim) Neely, Cameron; and Saundra McDowell, Springfield.
Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are Nicole Galloway, Columbia; Jimmie Matthews, St. Louis; Antoin Johnson, St. Louis; Eric Morrison, Kansas City; and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem, St. Louis.
Rick Combs, Lohman, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Jerome Howard Bauer, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Green Party nomination.
Lieutenant Governor
Incumbent Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Arnie C. AC Dienoff, O'Fallon; Aaron T. Wisdom, Williamsburg; and Mike Carter, St. Charles.
Candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are Gregory A. Upchurch, St. Charles, and Alissia Canady, Kansas City.
Bill Slantz, St. Charles, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Kelly Dragoo, Kansas City, is unopposed for the Green Party nomination.
Secretary of State
Incumbent John R. (Jay) Ashcroft, Jefferson City, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Yinka Faleti, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Carl Herman Freese, Foristell, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Paul Lehmann, Fayette, is unopposed for the Green Party nomination.
Paul Venable, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Constitution Party nomination.
State Treasurer
Incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick, Cassville, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Vicki Lorenz Englund, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
Joseph Civettini, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Green Party nomination.
Attorney General
Incumbent Eric Schmitt, Kirkwood, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are Rich Finneran, St. Louis, and Elad Gross, St. Louis.
Kevin C. Babcock, St. Louis, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
District 4 U.S. Representative
Incumbent Vicky Hartzler, Harrisonville, is opposed for the Republican nomination by Neal Gist, Laurie.
Lindsey Simmons, Hallsville, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Candidates vying for the Libertarian nomination are Steven Koonse, Leeton, and Robert E. Smith, Nevada.
District 21 State Senator
Incumbent Denny Hoskins, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Mark Bliss, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
District 51 State Representative
Kurtis Gregory, Marshall, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
William Truman (Bill) Wayne, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
District 52 State Representative
Incumbent Bradley Pollitt, Sedalia, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
District 53 State Representative
Terry Thompson, Lexington, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination are Connie Simmons, Centerview, and Ron Fauss, Corder.
Cameron Pack, Odessa, is unopposed for the Libertarian nomination.
District 54 State Representative
Incumbent Dan Houx, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.
James Williams, Warrensburg, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
