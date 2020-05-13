WARRENSBURG — Missouri American Water has started its annual fire hydrant maintenance program in Warrensburg, which will continue through June.
The routine work is being done as part of an annual program that enhances water service, quality and fire protection in the community.
The flushing is scheduled to occur primarily during regular business hours Monday through Friday.
“The flushing program is designed to maintain a high quality of water in the Warrensburg distribution system while allowing crews to inspect and operate fire hydrants to verify they are in good working order,” Matthew Barnhart, Senior operations manager, southwest division, said.
While no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of this program, Missouri American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or temporary discoloration of the water.
If discoloration occurs, Missouri American Water recommends letting the tap water run on cold until it is clear.
Customers who have signed up for alerts through the company website received an automated phone call with information on the flushing program.
