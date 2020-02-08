KNOB NOSTER — Johnson County first responders came together on Friday, Feb. 7, to locate a missing juvenile.
Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 was notified of a possible missing juvenile shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Southeast 1181st Road.
The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency states that through a response from initial units, it was determined a search for the child needed to be initiated and additional units were dispatched to the scene.
Multiple agencies throughout Johnson County recently came together to collaborate and draft a protocol to outline a multi-agency integrated response to situations such as this.
Due to the child’s age and call information, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Johnson County Ambulance District and Johnson County EMA responded and within less than an hour of the initial call the child was located and found to be safe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted with helping locate the missing juvenile.
A second juvenile was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Johnson County EMA reported on Sunday, Feb. 9, the juvenile was located and is safe.
