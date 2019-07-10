Medical marijuana ordinance repealed, replaced

WARRENSBURG — The City Council has voted to replace the medical marijuana ordinance passed in January with a new ordinance.
Medical marijuana ordinance amended
The City Council had a public hearing regarding an ordinance amending zoning regulations for buildings that sell, grow or transport medical marijuana during the Monday, July 8, City Council meeting. The City Council later voted in favor of amending the ordinance, repealing and replacing the previous medical marijuana ordinance.
The amended ordinance has a different method for measuring location restrictions and an additional marijuana-related use definition.
The previous ordinance used a straight line to measure the required distance for location restrictions between a marijuana related use building and schools, day-care centers, churches, public libraries, residentially zoned districts, public parks, local government buildings, any establishment licensed to sell liquor by the drink and other marijuana related use buildings.
The new ordinance states that the distance restrictions are to be measured using “the shortest path that can be lawfully traveled by foot.”
An additional marijuana related use was also part of the amended ordinance. As per the ordinance, marijuana related uses are defined as marijuana-infused products, a medical marijuana cultivation facility, a medical marijuana dispensary facility, a medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility, a medical marijuana testing facility and a marijuana transportation facility.
Culver’s Addition minor plat
The City Council voted to approve the Culver’s Addition minor plat, composed of two lots at 906 North Simpson Drive, north of the westbound ramp from U.S. Highway 50 to North Maguire Street.
As per the ordinance, Lot One, at 61,476 square feet, is intended to be developed as a fast food restaurant with drive-thru service and Lot Two, at 6,744 square feet, is to continue as part of the entrance to the former Economy Lumber site.
Open container ordinance suspended for special event
The City Council voted in favor of suspending the open container ordinance, with provisions, to allow alcoholic beverages to be carried and consumed for the Outdoor Summer Concert, organized by Warrensburg Main Street, scheduled to take place 6 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 100 block of West Pine Street between Washington and Holden streets.
The ordinance suspension applies to the open container area only. Participants who may possess alcohol will have wrist bands to ensure compliance.
Sewer rate review
The City Council members discussed the upcoming sewer rate review.
A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the July 22 City Council meeting.
No formal vote was required for this agenda item.
Economic partnership
The City Council voted to approve the Warrensburg Economic Coalition Partnership Plan.
The Partnership plan for the WEC, formerly known as the Economic Coordinating Board, outlined seven goals the organization has identified.
City Manager Harold Stewart II said the WEC has partners from the community, school district, Johnson County, University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg Main Street, the Chamber of Commerce, the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and Whiteman Air Force Base.
Cayhill subdivision plat
The Warrensburg City Council voted to approve the final plat for the fifth phase for the Cayhill subdivision, located north of Veterans Road, for lots 188 through 194.
