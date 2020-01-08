JOHNSON COUNTY — All six applicants to cultivate medical marijuana in Johnson County were denied by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
With the 2018 vote to allow the use of medical marijuana in Missouri, the state has made strides to license the various facilities required to cultivate and dispense medical marijuana.
The 60 selected cultivation applications were announced Dec. 26.
The applicants in Johnson County were Julita’s Garden LLC of Holden, M2B2 LLC of Chilhowee, C Technology LLC of Knob Noster, Miners Farms Inc. of Knob Noster, G8-Ag. LLC of Leeton and Stone Valley Ag LLC of Kingsville.
"Denials are issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring or application withdrawal," DHSS Communications Director Lisa Cox said.
A limit of 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensary facilities and 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities will be initially licensed for business in Missouri.
The State of Missouri is using a third-party blind scoring system from Wise Health Solutions, a company based in Nevada, to determine which applications are accepted.
"The blind facility application scoring process will ensure that businesses selected for licenses will be those most capable of providing quality service to patients while adhering to the regulations we are implementing," Director of DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation Lyndall Fraker said in a press release.
The marijuana facility license schedule is as follows: testing facilities were announced Dec. 19, transportation facilities were announced Dec. 23, cultivation facilities were announced Dec. 26, infused products manufacturing facilities are scheduled to be announced Jan. 10, dispensary facilities are scheduled to be announced Jan. 24 and seed to sale is scheduled to be announced Jan.31.
