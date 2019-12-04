JOHNSON COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the median crossing at County Road 1751 and U.S. Highway 50 from Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, through Jan. 3, 2020.
Motorists will need to find an alternate route.
During this closure, MoDOT will construct a new median crossing as well as deceleration lanes in the median for both eastbound and westbound Highway 50.
All work is weather dependent.
