Materials delivered for bridge construction at Miller Mausoleum

HOLDEN — Materials have been delivered to begin construction on a bridge across a creek to allow access to the backwoods and Miller Lake at Miller Mausoleum in Holden.
Holden Boy Scouts Troop 727 painted the rust primer on the steel bridge structure on Monday, July 8.
The structure was custom built by Clarence Silvers and delivered by him and Dan Miles over the weekend.
Besides applying primer to the steel structure, Troop 727 also did tree trimming and mulching of trees in the front of the property.
Carl Cranfill, owner of the Miller Mausoleum property, and great-grandson of the builder, Joseph M. Miller, will apply the second coat of paint and Mike Shaw and Pat Clarida will determine proper placement of the steel structure on Wednesday, July 10, with use of a transit.
After the bridge footings are dug and concrete poured, Silvers will use a crane to place the structure over the creek.
Then volunteers will assist in constructing the wood bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.