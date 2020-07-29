OATS Transit has announced it is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.
OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
To schedule a ride or for service questions, call the OATS Transit office at (660) 827-2611 or (800) 276-6287.
For the full schedule, visit oatstransit.org.
