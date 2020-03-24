WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Municipal Court announced, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all cases set for Tuesday, March 31, are continued to April 28 by order of the Missouri Supreme Court.
If unavailable April 28 or to pay a ticket by phone, contact (660) 747-9132.
