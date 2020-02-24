WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson reminds county residents of the 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday, March 11, to register to vote for the General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7.
If residents have moved from another Missouri County or have moved from another state, the resident will need to register with Johnson County.
The in-person voter registration location is in Warrensburg at the Johnson County Courthouse, Voter Registration Office.
Mail-in voter registration cards must be post marked as of March 11 to be valid for the April 7 General Municipal Election.
Mail-in cards may be used for initial registration, transfer, change of address and name changes.
The registration form is also available on the county website at jococourthouse.com.
Under the “election info” tab, click on “Am I Registered to Vote???”
