Major retailers alter hours, limit purchases due to COVID-19 panic

WARRENSBURG – The spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the country has created a trend of panic buying of food and household essentials around the nation despite attempts of government entities to discourage stockpiling.
In addition to sanitizing items like wipes and bleach, one of the most coveted items is toilet paper.
Stores across the state, like many in the U.S., have had shelves of these items wiped out in minutes.
The buying frenzies has retailers across the state altering hours and limiting the amount of items shoppers can purchase due to shortages.
Change in hours
As of Sunday, March 15, on its corporate website, corporate.walmart.com, Walmart said a majority of its stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
The Walmart in Warrensburg is typically open 24/7.
Walmart has roughly 4,700 stores nationwide, including one in Johnson County (Warrensburg).
“Stores currently operating under more reduced hours - for example, they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m. - will keep their current hours of operation,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S, said.
The move, a release from Walmart states, will help ensure associates can clean and stock products.
“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
Purchasing limits
In addition to Walmart altering hours, retailers have placed limits on items like cleaning supplies and toilet paper that people can buy.
Other major national chains like Target and regional chains like Price Chopper are doing the same.
“To ensure as many guests as possible can find the items they need, we’ve placed limits on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water and more,” states a release from Target. “We’ll continue to make adjustments to limits as needed and would ask all guests to consider their immediate needs, understanding that many shoppers are hoping to stock up on the same items.”
At Price Chopper, limits have also been placed on items like bleach, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.
Avoiding the store
While retailers have increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in light of COVID-19, leaders at the retailers said they are also aware of customers who are afraid of entering their stores for fear of getting sick.
Because customers are practicing social distancing, Walmart and Target officials say they've seen an uptick in online shopping and services like delivery and curb-side pick up.
“We are working to fulfill online orders and have staffed up services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. However, due to high demand, we are facing delays,” states Target's website, corporate.target.com.
