WARRENSBURG — Casey Lund and Jim Kushner were elected to the two contested seats on the Warrensburg City Council.
Lund won with 44% of the vote.
“I appreciate all of the support and look forward to work with former Chief Kushner, excited to have him onboard,” Casey said. “Thanks to Tarl (Bentley) for being involved and putting in his best efforts and hope to see him get involved more in the future.”
Kushner won with 34% of the vote.
“My goal is to work with the city manager as we recover from (COVID-19),” Kushner said. “I know from my experience as fire chief that we are probably dead-on or a little bit behind working on (the city) budget and helping to get the budget going, figuring out what we can and can’t do towards infrastructure and the things that the city needs.”
