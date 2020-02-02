Luellens credit time together, family, friends, God as keys to 60 years of marriage

WARRENSBURG — John and Anna Luellen credit their time spent together, family, friends and God as key components of their 60 years of marriage.
The Luellens will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary and Valentine’s Day this month.
John and Anna were married Feb. 5, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
“I have always thought you need to do things together,” Anna said. “When you start doing ‘you do your thing and I’ll do my thing,’ it divides you.”
Anna said doing activities together helps the relationship get through tough times.
“There is a lot of arguing, and you know, it is not all perfect,” she said.
A lifetime celebrating
Anna said while the couple’s anniversary is close to Valentine’s Day, she and John typically celebrate both occasions.
She said the couple has had friends and family come together to help them celebrate milestone anniversaries, such as 25 years, 40 years and 50 years.
“It just seemed like we’d have a little bit of a special occasion near that date,” Anna said.
However, the Luellens said celebrating their marriage is not confined to just anniversaries or special holidays.
“If there is someplace we want to go, we just go, it does not have to be on our anniversary,” Anna said.
From 1960 to 2020
The Luellens met while they were in high school in Warrensburg. Anna went to the public school in town, while John went to College High. She was a CNA at the local hospital.
Anna said John thought at the time he too wanted to go into the health care field.
“That is how we kind of met,” she said.
They got engaged a year later.
After high school, Anna went to nursing school in Kansas City.
John followed her.
She was in nursing school when they got married, during a monthlong break.
“We just thought, well that is a good time to get married,” she said.
After Anna graduated from nursing school a year later, in 1961, the Luellens moved back to Warrensburg.
At the time, John was working at Western Electric AT&T, where he was employed for 20 years until it closed.
Then John found a job within AT&T in Florida.
They had a public sale of the place they were living at, across the road from where they live now.
“Had a huge, huge farm sale. I mean, there was everybody that had come to that,” Anna said. “I mean, we were blessed. I just really feel like the Lord was with us as we did this change in what we were doing and he was with us.”
Anna said the Lord continued to bless them as she also had a job in hand before the Luellens moved to Florida.
John moved first, relocating to the Sunshine State in 1989, and Anna followed in 1990 after the sale.
She said she loved it in Florida, but her husband wanted to move back to Missouri.
After some time in Florida, which included a stint working security for Disney for John, he had the opportunity to retire. Anna said she loved living in Florida, but John was ready to move back home.
The Luellens spent about five years out of state before returning to Warrensburg to live, purchasing about 80 acres across the road from where they lived before they moved to Florida.
Anna said John had thought he wanted to farm like he had before their move.
“After he got used to the style in Florida, swimming whenever you want to, doing this or that whenever you want to, he said, ‘I am not going to do any farming,’” Anna said with a chuckle.
The Luellens returned to Warrensburg in 1995, and with the change of residence, Anna changed her career and started to teach at the vocational-technical school here.
“I feel like the Lord really took us all the way through our life and that is maybe a better key to a successful marriage, but I do think being together helps that too,” Anna said.
She retired in 2007 and was active with New Beginnings for five years after that.
Even though he did not farm after returning to Warrensburg, John did work at the Johnson County Assessor’s Office for 16 years.
After retiring from the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, he then spent his time gardening, working outside and making daily trips to McDonald’s for coffee.
Someone to count on
Through 60 years of marriage, Anna said John has been a blessing to her.
She has battled illness since returning to Warrensburg, including cancer.
“He helped me so much through that,” Anna said. “I don’t know what I would do without him. He does everything for me. I am very, very blessed to have a husband like him.”
While Anna brags about John’s willingness to help her, John also has high praise for Anna.
“Since she is a nurse, she is a real caring wife and keeps me healthy,” he said.
Surrounded by friends and family
While they have each other, the Luellens also credit their friends and family for their successful marriage.
“Good church and good friends, we have always had good friends,” John said.
The Luellens also have two daughters and seven grandchildren.
“I guess the dogs are our great-grandkids,” Anna said of her grandchildren having dogs.
The couple is grateful for their friends and family.
“You need to keep yourself around good people,” Anna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.