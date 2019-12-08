WARRENSBURG — After four and a half years with the City of Warrensburg, Matthew Lue has accepted the position of director of finance with the City of Columbia.
Lue, a graduate of the University of Central Missouri, worked with Children's Mercy Hospital right out of school as an accountant, first as treasury accountant then as a treasury analyst.
“They put me through my master’s program and then basically had nowhere for me to go up from there,” Lue said. “The job came open here and that’s how I ended up in Warrensburg.”
The director of finance for the City of Warrensburg acts as the chief financial officer and treasurer for the city, overseeing the finances of the city and is responsible for the city budget.
Lue said that the most memorable moments of his time with the city are the general obligation bonds that funded the purchase of the hydraulic ladder fire engine and the chapter 100 bonds for the Dollar Tree Distribution Center.
“Investments are my big thing,” Lue said. “That is what I like to hang my hat on.”
Lue said he helped to take the city from zero investment dollars to around $200,300 in investments.
Lue’s last day with the City of Warrensburg was Nov.1.
Lue said the job with Columbia was “a job I was not looking for; it sort of came looking for me.”
“I’m going to miss Warrensburg,” Lue said. “I’m going to miss working for the city. It’s been a good ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.