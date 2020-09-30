Lost time, less revenue: City Council approves 2021 budget amid pandemic

WARRENSBURG — The effects of the pandemic and projected losses in revenue were factors in the crafting and approval of the City of Warrensburg fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.
“To have an idea on what kind of revenue we can expect is our biggest challenge for (2021), given the (COVID-19) situation,” Finance Director Marcella McCoy said. “We were anticipating declining sales tax revenue along with other revenue, such as franchise fee permits, etc. So, in light of that it was difficult to pick and choose what expenses we could manage to complete.”
Information provided to the City Council states the city is projecting revenue to decrease by $788,899 and expenditures to decrease by $915,510.
Total funds for FY21 are projected at $25,804,515, with expenses at $29,142,855; a difference of $3,338,340.
The largest fund for the city is the general fund which includes revenue from property tax, sales tax, use tax, franchise tax, non categorized tax, non categorized revenue, federal grants, state grants, local grants, license fees, permit fees, fines, service and merchandise, asset sales, interest income and donations.
Revenue for the general fund is projected at $9,841,630 with expenses at $10,448,750.
Revenue for water pollution control is $5,072,640 with expenses at $7,803,860, a difference of $2,731,220.
The budget shows revenue and expenses are equal for capital improvement transportation, capital improvement half-cent sales tax, general obligation bonds fund, debt service funds, parks and recreation, trust and art funds, Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and self insurance funds.
McCoy explained there are no pay raises for City of Warrensburg employees in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and an anticipated increase in health insurance premiums.
A decision to defund the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter in the FY21 budget spurred protests, fundraisers and the creation of Save Our Shelter and Warrensburg Animal Rescue, a non-profit.
As per the budget, approved Sept. 14, the animal shelter will remain in operation as part of the city through Dec. 31.
The city is working with the Warrensburg Animal Rescue board to transition the operation of the animal shelter to the non-profit.
The City of Warrensburg fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and begins Oct. 1 each year.
The budgeting process was delayed due to the delayed Municipal Election because the budget is approved after a new City Council is formed.
McCoy said the city lost nearly 60 days of planning and preparation time for the budget because of the delayed election.
“The budget is a financial tool,” McCoy said. “It’s a plan. … It’s just a guideline to help us manage and kind of see how things are supposed to work and see what we can and cannot do.”
A photo submitted by Sharell Middleton for the annual budget cover photo contest will be featured as the artwork on the cover of the budget.
For more information about the city budget, visit warrensburg-mo.com/203/Budget-Reports.
