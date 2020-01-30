WARRENSBURG — At 102 years old, Perry McCandless has seen his fair share of Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks over time.
But No. 15, Patrick Mahomes, has quickly risen as a favorite for the longtime Chiefs fan.
“That Mahomes is a good football player and I just think he will pull something out of the hat, I really do,” McCandless said of how he believes the quarterback will play in the Super Bowl.
The last time the Chiefs were in, and won the Super Bowl, on Jan. 11, 1970, McCandless listened to the game.
“I heard it,” McCandless said. “I listened to it on the radio.”
Fifty years later, McCandless can now watch Super Bowl LIV on his television in his room at Harmony Gardens Senior Living — Assisted Living by Americare.
“I watch it on TV, my daughter listens to it on the radio, she seems to like to listen to it on the radio rather than watch it,” he said. “And I am not so sure sometimes that a good radio announcer doesn’t make it as good as me watching it.”
He said he was still learning about the Chiefs in Super Bowl I but grew into more of a fan by Super Bowl IV.
McCandless remembered listening to the play of quarterback Len Dawson in Super Bowl IV.
“I remember the announcer literally yelling, ‘Dawson is fading back, throwing a long pass, oh and under that pass is a man named Otis Taylor,’ their best receiver,” he said.
McCandless compared the rising superstar Mahomes with the Hall of Famer Dawson.
“I like Mahomes, he is a good football player, no worries about that, and apparently a very nice fellow,” McCandless said. “I look back on Dawson almost as a businessman playing football. He just seemed like to me he was all business.”
He also recounted watching the recent game in December of 2019 between Mahomes and veteran Tom Brady.
“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what a difference,’” McCandless said.
Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 2, one of McCandless’ biggest concerns is just being able to watch the game.
He said his TV has been giving him fits lately while the evening ballgames interfere with his bed time of 7:30 p.m.
“That makes it hard for me to watch any of the late games,” McCandless said. “I can’t see them from my bed.”
After waiting 50 years though, McCandless said he is going to try his best to watch the game.
“I will tough it out as long as I can,” he said.
Being a historian, McCandless said he has enjoyed recounting 50 years of Chiefs football ahead of Super Bowl LIV.
“I do not know if I did or not, really,” he said on whether or not he thought he would see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl again. “1970 was a long time ago.”
McCandless will not be alone on Sunday as he said his daughter is prepared to come watch the game with him.
“She comes down nearly every game,” he said.
As for the outcome of the game, McCandless said he is confident in Mahomes and the Chiefs.
“I really think the Chiefs are going to win it,” he said.
