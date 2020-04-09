WARRENSBURG — The approach of the summer months usually welcomes events and gatherings that bring visitors to Warrensburg, but the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has impacted many businesses and industries, including local tourism.
Major events have been canceled, such as Wings Over Whiteman, and stay-at-home orders have been enacted as precautions to reduce exposure to COVID-19, limiting travel and tourism opportunities
Warrensburg is host to a number of visitors during the warmer months as events take place in town, in Johnson County, on Whiteman Air Force Base and at the University of Central Missouri.
The Visitor Center, 407A E. Russell Ave. suite 2, has been closed to the public since mid-March.
Tourism Director Marcy Bryant said the strategy at this time is to protect, plan, recover and “letting people know we are here.”
Bryant said occupancy rates in Warrensburg have dropped significantly in what is usually the busy time of the year.
Lodging establishments are seeing occupancy drop from 80 to 90 percent down to about five percent.
“Our visitors will be back,” Bryant said.
The WCVB is funded through the lodging tax, of five percent, paid by those who stay in a lodging establishment in Warrensburg.
Bryant said the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is anticipating a loss of about $120,000, an amount that comes out to a little less than half their annual budget.
Bryant said she is working to amend the budget, to be presented later to the WCVB for approval, but the Visitor Center does have a reserve and will be able to stay open.
Bryant said she has reached out to local lodging establishments once or twice a week and said they are also thinking about how to recover with some closing off floors or the entire establishment.
As events are postponed or canceled, other businesses that cater to tourism are being affected.
Restaurants that were strictly sit-down have adapted, sometimes within hours, to curbside or delivery services “keeping everybody safe and everybody fed,” Bryant said.
“The number one priority is keeping everyone safe,” Bryant said.
