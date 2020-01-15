WARRENSBURG — Mayor Casey Lund read a proclamation Monday, Jan. 13, at the City Council meeting recognizing two classes from the Warrensburg Area Career Center for their work converting a former Brinks armored truck into what is now a Johnson County and Warrensburg SWAT vehicle.
Students from the Auto Collision Class and the Auto Technology Class donated their time to modify the vehicle.
Some students were in attendance for the reading of the proclamation and were given official SWAT patches by the WPD.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the truck was donated to the WPD as part of a program by Brinks.
“This was truly a community operation,” Lockhart said. “We have a retired Brinks truck; it is rated to stop a level 3A ammunition and we were able to get this for free.”
The proclamation states the students worked to remove shelving and installed seating, equipment mounts and door modification, as well as paint.
“The two instructors, Tim Bauer and Brad Small, lead a group of 12 students with the modifications and improvements,” the proclamation states. “The students who helped with this project are: Tyler Brown, Austin Elkelboom, Cody Goodwin, Alex Hall, Xavier Hardin, AJ Keller, Callus Lukesh, Kaleb Martin, Silas Rhyne, Cole Ripperger, Drew Thurnau and Chance Velesky.”
Local businesses Carlyle Van Lines and Warrensburg Collision donated the use of a large painting booth and paint, respectively.
Lockhart said the department spent $1,800 to $2,000 for graphics, a ladder and a step on the exterior of the vehicle and the application of a rubber non-slip coating for the floor, as well as some supplies used by the students.
The completed vehicle was on display, parked outside the City Council Chambers for the duration of the meeting.
