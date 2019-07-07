WINDSOR — Johnson County students helped to operate support and gear stations as part of the second annual Ride the Rock bicycle ride June 29 and 30.
SAG stations were in place at various trailheads on the 47-mile journey, including Medford and Leeton. Students from the Holden Student Council and leadership class worked the Medford Trailhead and students in the Holden National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society worked the Leeton Trailhead.
Water, Gatorade and various food items were available to the 73 participating riders that rode the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail from Pleasant Hill to Windsor.
Glen Varner, ride chairman, said the number of participants more than doubled from the previous year and is hopeful for 120 riders for next year.
The Windsor Lodge 187 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows sponsors the annual event. Riders were required to register, but evening festivities June 29 at Farrington Park in Windsor were open to the public.
