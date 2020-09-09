WARRENSBURG — Retired marine and University of Central Missouri employee Kelly “Murph” Murphy is the latest victor in the CBS show “Tough as Nails.”
Murphy works as the director of Military and Veterans Services at UCM.
Murphy’s victory came with the season finale of “Tough as Nails” on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“(The show) was based upon blue collar trades,” Murphy said. “It was blue collar tradesmen from across the country. I’m the veteran on the show. As a lot of people know, the military is made up of a lot of blue collar trades.”
The season aired from July 8 to Sept 2.
Murphy said he didn’t get involved with the show because of the prize.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I can still bring it to the fight, so to speak,” Murphy said. “I wanted to do the show to prove to myself that I could still be productive like I was as a marine.”
Murphy served in the Marine Corp for 22 years and has been retired for eight years.
The show involved both team and individual challenges each week. Teams were divided into two teams of six participants.
Each week prizes were awarded and one participant was eliminated from the competition.
“It was based on real-world job sites,” Murphy said. “We went to locations around southern California and competed. We broke up concrete. We built fences. We moved rock and gravel in a gravel pit. We did firefighter challenges. … It was a wide variety of challenges.”
In winning the competition, Murphy was awarded the grand prize of $200,000 which he plans to use to pay off his eldest daughter’s college and invest.
“It feels really good to win,” Murphy said. “We did a lot of other things along the way that was reinforcing the reason I did the show, but to overall win it was pretty awesome.”
