Local restaurant serves up Valentines Day-themed dish

WARRENSBURG — Taqueria Habana is showing its love for the community this Valentine’s Day as it will serve its heart-shaped taco platter for a second year in a row.
The restaurant debuted its Valentine’s Day dish in 2019.
Owner Gennifer Habana said it started out as a joke last year.
“We were thinking, ‘Why give roses because they just die? Why not send tacos because everybody loves tacos?’” she said.
Gennifer Habana said she and her husband, Juan, were joking about sending tacos on Valentine’s Day when they fell in love with the idea.
“So I thought, ‘We are going to make a taco platter for Valentine’s Day,’” she said.
Gennifer Habana said the 2019 idea came together on a whim but quickly gained traction.
“So, we are going to do it again,” she said.
Gennifer Habana said even the heart-shaped serving platter is homemade.
“It takes forever, but it is a labor of love, literally,” she said.
A Valentine’s card comes with the platter.
Gennifer Habana said people came back after the first of the year asking for the Valentine’s Day specialty again.
She said there were a lot of military wives who sent their husbands at Whiteman Air Force Base heart-shaped taco platters last year.
“It was really touching and really fun to see all the big heart-shaped platters, and the guys were excited and surprised,” Gennifer Habana said.
She said the restaurant is looking forward to another year of heart-shaped platters.
“We are excited to do it and bring something a little different to Warrensburg,” Gennifer Habana said. “Chocolates are overrated; roses die; tacos are forever.”
