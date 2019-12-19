WARRENSBURG — After the U.S. House passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Dec. 18, those in and from Warrensburg and Rep. Vicky Hartzler have shared their reactions to the House’s vote. Here are a few of those voices.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler
After the vote Wednesday night, Hartzler Tweeted her two “No” votes on both articles of impeachment.
“The Democrats’ obsession with reversing the will of the people and removing the president has damaged this country. From the beginning, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has said that an impeachment process that wasn’t compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan would divide our country. There has been nothing compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan about a process built on second- and third-hand information, testimonies from academics who are donors to President Trump’s political opponents, and a dishonest and illegitimate process that has turned into a political circus.”
Jim Staab, Warrensburg
“I think the House lived up to its constitutional responsibility in passing the articles of impeachment, one of which was abuse of power by the president, the second of which was obstruction of Congress and not volunteering any information in the investigation. The critical evidence that supports the impeachment was the phone conversation between President Trump and President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, in which President Trump asked for assistance in investigating the Bidens, among other things. That is something I think the framers would have been deeply concerned about and a major reason that we have the impeachment process. That a president should not be able to call a foreign leader for assistance in election that would personally benefit the president. It is a somber time. Nobody should be joyous about this. It is a serious situation that I think the House has conducted themselves pursuant to the constitution. Pelosi was very reluctant to go down the road of impeachment, but when she got the transcript, or the partial transcript between President Trump and President Zelensky, she saw no other option.”
Mike Watts, formerly of Warrensburg
“I think it was absolutely necessary. I think that the president has shown that he is incompetent at the job he has done and he has clearly broken the law multiple times and I am glad the House acted on it in passing the articles of impeachment. Whether it passes the Senate or not, we have yet to see. I do not have much hope for it, but I think if nothing else at least this was historic for the most unfortunate reasons. But absolutely necessary and I am proud that at least some of the representatives decided to stand up for what is right in this country. I find it extraordinarily unfortunate that it ended up falling on partisan lines, and I actually find that extremely disgraceful. I guess the exception would end up being the Republican that ended up becoming an independent. I find the entire situation unfortunate and it is sad that we are in this situation right now. It is not something to celebrate under any means, it is something to take very seriously.”
Dorothy Roberts Arvizu, Warrensburg
“I think it is an unfortunate necessity at this point. Several weeks ago I was listening to the oral arguments and I think it was the federal district court in New York, one of the president’s attorneys literally argued that while he is president, he cannot only not be charged for criminal acts, he cannot even be investigated for criminal acts. It was literally a challenge to separation of powers and to the concept that the president is elected and therefore not above the law. The argument was made that he could literally kill someone on Fifth Avenue and they could not even investigate it. That to me is critical to the upholding of the constitution if we want to be a constitutional republic. That case is ongoing. It has not yet been decided. It is one of three in front of the Supreme Court that basically challenges the co-equal branch of government status and, quite frankly, they are going to have to watch this one very carefully. It could literally turn into the president is above the law and cannot be charged, indicted or investigated and that is game over. I hope they wait to proceed until they get some kind of return, some kind of decision on that because who would leave office if they could never be investigated?”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley
Missouri’s Sen. Josh Hawley shared his thoughts on the House’s passage of the articles of impeachment on Twitter.
“Is this a joke?” Hawley said on social media. “Democrats impeach the President without alleging a single crime, with a bipartisan coalition voting AGAINST, and now don’t have the guts to actually try their case? Did they put the country through this chaos just for their own amusement?”
Comment from Missouri’s other senator, Roy Blunt, was unavailable at press time.
