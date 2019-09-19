Local non-profits got together for an informational event at Johnson County United Day

WARRENSBURG — Various local non-profit organizations had representatives set up informational booths on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn for Johnson County United Day.
Local non-profit organizations in attendance included Johnson County United Way, Johnson County Salvation Army, RISE Community Services, Johnson County Big Brothers Big Sisters, Johnson County Board of Services and Missouri 4-H.
Johnson County United Way also sponsored the event.
Scott Holmberg, executive director of Johnson County United Way, and Karen Eagleson, Johnson County Salvation Army social services coordinator and United Way board member, worked together to organize the event by speaking with the Johnson County commissioners to get the event approved, deciding upon the date and getting other non-profit organizations involved.
"What we try to do as often as possible is get together as groups and promote each other and our services," Holmberg said. "With Johnson County United Way being an organization that is supposed to support everybody and be the common good as much as possible, we like to take lead of, set up and then invite [other organizations]."
Eagleson was at United Day representing Johnson County Salvation Army to inform local residents about their services as well as let people know about their bell-ringing fundraiser set to start in November.
"I like working with United Way because of the fact that they're helping all of the non-profits in the county either by support or by funding," Eagleson said.
Misty Miller, RISE executive director, was in attendance as she wanted to provide resources and connect with people who aren't familiar with what RISE is able to do or provide at RISE and in the community.
"We have people that are very capable of having opportunities to work within their employer or develop skills or we can do work for them at the vocational center, but really we just want to educate people on the capabilities of our folks and that we really want to be part of the community and include them in the everyday whether that be events, work or play," Miller said.
Liz Hargrave, Johnson County Board of Services community resource specialist, was present to let people know the Board of Services helps individuals and families navigate resources in the area and work with different service providers to get services for them.
"My goal is to get our agency out into the community and share with the community what we do and if there's any potential new individuals that we could assist, share our information with them," Hargrave said.
Rhonda Edmunds, whose daughter is in Good Neighbors 4-H, represented the 4-H organization.
"We want to let people know that we benefit from United Way and we try to help them as well," Edmunds said. "Kids can benefit greatly from 4-H. They focus a lot on leadership and community service. A lot of our kids do community outreach."
Dana Phelps, executive director of Johnson County Big Brothers Big Sisters, said she wanted to attend incase she came across someone who could use its services whether that be in the role of a "little" or a "big."
Phelps also said she wanted to show support to United Way, an organization she had helped with in the past.
"It's important that we all work together, so this seemed like a good collaboration day," Phelps said.
Holmberg said they plan on holding the event again next year around the same date.
