WARRENSBURG — First Baptist Church Warrensburg had an opportunity to hear from different view points in regards to racial injustices and the role of police in the U.S. as it hosted a second panel on Monday, June 29.
FBC hosted its first panel June 7 to discuss the death of George Floyd, the protests that followed, systematic racism in America and ways to achieve a more peaceful and diverse society.
The speakers at the first panel included FBC Lead Pastor Patrick Edwards, Whiteman Air Force Base airman/FBC Decan Leo Long and FBC church member/University of Central Missouri campus minister Rico Jordan.
The panel on June 29 allowed those listening to hear from the perspectives of a black campus minister and white highway patrol officer in regards to racial injustices and the role of police in the U.S..
The second panel consisted of Edwards, Jordan and Missouri State Highway Patrol officer John Cobb.
Edwards said he wanted to give viewers a balanced perspective on the topic.
Edwards said that Jordan and Cobb are both members of FBC’s congregation and participated in the panel because he knew their conversation would be constructive and kind.
“I wanted people to see three people from different backgrounds with different perspectives sit down and lovingly, kindly, graciously talk with one another, listen to one another,” Edwards said. “Our country desperately needs to see that it is possible for us to address these issues from a peaceful, constructive place where we spend time listening and not just shouting at each other.”
Edwards said that after the first panel was completed, they felt there were more topics they wanted to discuss that they weren’t able to get to.
“We wanted to highlight the fact that you can be both pro-racial justice; acknowledge that black lives matter; acknowledge the injustices we’re seeing in society; acknowledge where policing in America has not always done what it’s supposed to do while still affirming the fundamental goodness of policing,” Edwards said. “The Bible does talk about the role of government and maintaining peace in society. It’s possible to acknowledge all of these things.”
Edwards said his goal was to take these current day issues and apply them to what is taught in the Bible to find solutions and a sense of understanding.
Following the first panel, Edwards said a number of church members appreciated that the topic was being discussed and provided multiple perspectives while some members expressed that they didn’t want the topic to be discussed or did not believe racism is a problem in the community.
Edwards said that having a wide range of feedback exemplified why speaking about topics such as these is important.
“When people get very emotional about these kinds of topics, I think it’s all the more important for us to continue to talk about them,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he hopes viewers finished watching the panel feeling more empathetic for others.
Edwards went on to say that police officers who are feeling they are being treated unfairly are experiencing the same feelings that much of the black community has been experiencing.
“You have here two people who very much go through similar emotions and rather than it be antagonistic, there’s an opportunity for a lot of empathy between these two parties,” Edwards said. “We should all be able to be more empathetic, to show more compassion to one another. If you personally have experienced hardships in your life, that should make you more sensitive when someone else experiences hardship.”
Edwards said he also wanted viewers to see police officers as people and referenced Cobb discussing his calling as a Christian to want to serve his community as an example.
“I wanted people to hear, from a police officer’s perspective, the way that they’re trained and their goal to truly protect life,” Edwards said. “I hope people see that behind the badge is a human being who desires to do good and is willing to put themselves in danger to protect others.”
Edwards also said he wanted viewers to know that the black community has different experiences in the world and with police officers than the white community as Jordan discussed regarding his personal experiences during the panel.
“Just because those experiences are different or they may not be exactly what I’ve experienced doesn’t mean they’re not real,” Edwards said.
A number of FBC pastors have participated in local demonstrations and Edwards gave an opening prayer before speeches given in front of the Johnson County Courthouse during a recent Black Lives Matter rally.
Edwards said while the church has not officially endorsed any of the protests, each pastor is free to personally choose how to best respond to the situation.
The panel can be viewed in two parts on the First Baptist Church Warrensburg’s Facebook page.
