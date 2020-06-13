Local barrel racer makes most of trip to Texas

WARRENSBURG — Emma Allen, 15, has always dreamed of holding a big check with her name of it after winning a barrel racing competition.
That dream became a reality on March 7.
Allen took first in the 3D in the Patriot Short Go in Fort Worth, Texas.
"All I can say is wow," Allen said in a Facebook post. "DozinFirewater gives me 110% every run and today was no different. He ran a 16.160 to place first and win the 3D today in the Patriot Short Go."
While in Texas, she also competed in the Junior American.
"It was very overwhelming when I first got down there," Allen said.
She said it was one of the biggest races she has participated in with more than 2,500 people at the event.
Her family made the trip to support her.
"You kind of always have that, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know if I can do this,' but it was a lot of fun," Allen said. "It is the same barrel pattern no matter what arena I am at."
At the Patriot, Allen was one of the first riders for the day.
She said her mom would not let her in the arena, but her mom was following the live feed results.
"It was kind of shocking,"Allen said. "There was a few happy tears."
With the win, Allen accomplished a longtime goal - receive an oversized check with her name on it.
"It was kind of that moment that I kind of felt like, I made it," Allen said.
Not only did she receive the big check, but she also got to take that check home and it now sits in her room as a reminder of her accomplishment.
