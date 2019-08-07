Local author aspires to fulfill childhood dream

WARRENSBURG — A dream that started when he was in elementary school is slowly growing into a reality to local author Jimmy Gear, Chilhowee.
"I would like to do this for a living someday is my dream, everybody has dreams but I am trying to work hard towards that goal," Gear said.
Gear hosted a book signing July 27 at Reader's World in Warrensburg as he recently had his first paperback book published.
He is also the author of two e-books.
"It's going to be a learning experience but it is really exciting to get your work on the page where you can actually hold it in your hands," Gear said of getting a paperback book published.
He said he has had lots of local support as he aspires to be a full-time author.
Gear said the opportunity has also allowed him to reconnect with people he has not interacted with for a while.
"I did not anticipate that," he said.
Gear said his passion for writing began when he was tasked with a writing assignment in elementary school.
He said the work caught the eye of his teacher.
"I was not trying to prove anything but I got started writing a story and I got real into it and mine was like eight pages long," Gear said.
With three books under his belt, he said book number four is on the way.
He said he hopes to complete his fourth book later this fall.
Along with his fourth book, Gear said he is trying to print one of his e-books so that he has three paperback books in circulation.
"I am local and am trying to get things going and I am working really hard at it," Gear said.
Gear said he hopes to aspire others to follow their dreams.
"I am sure Warrensburg is already on the map for different things but it would be great it people associated Warrensburg with an author or really anything would make that better," Gear said.
